58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in 58.com were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in 58.com by 15.6% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,908,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,120,000 after buying an additional 661,827 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in 58.com by 6.2% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,819,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,718,000 after buying an additional 281,863 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in 58.com by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,084,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,273,000 after buying an additional 386,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 58.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 71,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in 58.com by 59.5% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 912,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,462,000 after buying an additional 340,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get 58.com alerts:

NYSE WUBA opened at $55.83 on Friday. 58.com Inc has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 61.33%. The firm had revenue of $361.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

WUBA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research lowered 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.