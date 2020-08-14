4,340 Shares in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hub Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,948,000 after acquiring an additional 84,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hub Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 913,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 47,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hub Group by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 413,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. Hub Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

