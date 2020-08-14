Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

