Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 16,320 Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCU. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 930,360 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $794.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.14. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $28.85.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCU shares. ValuEngine raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.
Sculptor Capital Management Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
