Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 16,320 Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCU. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 930,360 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $794.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.14. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.73). Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 59.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCU shares. ValuEngine raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

