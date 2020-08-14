Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 116,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

