Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,798 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

