Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tennant by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 10.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 197,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 231.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 156,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 109,054 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNC stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. Tennant has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.76. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

