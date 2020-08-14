Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 432,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Hamilton Lane Inc has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $76.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Perficient, Inc.
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Perficient, Inc.
UBS Group AG Buys 5,249 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc.
UBS Group AG Buys 5,249 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc.
UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Sealed Air Corp Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG
Sealed Air Corp Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG
UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in NGL Energy Partners LP
UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in NGL Energy Partners LP


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report