Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 532,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $885.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $42.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCO. BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.