Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 22,543 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 209.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,827 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Navient news, CEO John F. Remondi purchased 50,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

NAVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Compass Point restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

