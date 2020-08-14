3,188 Shares in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

TPX opened at $87.25 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

