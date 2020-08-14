Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 26,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on POR. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

NYSE:POR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

