27,673 Shares in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth about $84,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 129.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

KRNY stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

KRNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

