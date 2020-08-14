Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $231,000 in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,818,000 after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 861,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 808,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after buying an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 76,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $628.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.61. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

