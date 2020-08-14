Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 42.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on YETI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Yeti stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 436,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $14,101,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $469,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,142,239 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

