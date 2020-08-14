3,564 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,107,000 after purchasing an additional 395,640 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 17.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 259,143 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,547,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 31.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,150,000 after purchasing an additional 326,762 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -253.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

