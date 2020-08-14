Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 109.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 67.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $117.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.61. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

