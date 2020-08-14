Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.9% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of General Mills by 27.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.7% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

