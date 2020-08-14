Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 7,881 CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $31.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. CryoPort Inc has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CryoPort from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Lear Co.
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Lear Co.
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc.
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc.
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 7,881 CryoPort Inc
Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 7,881 CryoPort Inc
Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 30,605 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc
Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 30,605 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc
Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Golar LNG Partners LP
Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Golar LNG Partners LP
Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $53,000 in Banco Bradesco SA
Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $53,000 in Banco Bradesco SA


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report