Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 7,881 CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $31.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. CryoPort Inc has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CryoPort Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CryoPort from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

