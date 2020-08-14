Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 30,605 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,605 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 484.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 36,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2,245.3% during the first quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 439,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 421,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNW shares. ValuEngine raised Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of GNW opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

