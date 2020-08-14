Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $53,000 in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,981 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 72.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. Banco Bradesco SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

