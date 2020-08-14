12,266 Shares in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

