Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Holdings Cut by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE opened at $5.12 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.62.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

