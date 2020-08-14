Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Riverview Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 186,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVE opened at $6.86 on Friday. Riverview Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

