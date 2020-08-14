Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 447,321 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.