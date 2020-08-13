Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Jdc Jsc L.P.

Jdc Jsc L.P. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Jdc Jsc L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jdc Jsc L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,014.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,391.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. China International Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

