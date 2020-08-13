Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,014.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,391.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

