Leap Investments LP Takes $828,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,014.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,391.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

