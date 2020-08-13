Sfmg LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,014.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,391.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

