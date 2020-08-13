LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,014.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2,391.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

