Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,014.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,391.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

