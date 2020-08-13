Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,014.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,391.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

