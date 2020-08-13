Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,686 shares of company stock worth $1,999,462 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.