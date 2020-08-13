NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,842 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 208.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

INVH opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.