CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 941.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.04. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $271,396.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $303,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,553,793 shares in the company, valued at $38,378,687.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 832,900 shares of company stock worth $22,197,161. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.