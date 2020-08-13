Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

Snap-on stock opened at $153.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day moving average is $135.09. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: Bond

Analyst Recommendations for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Snap-on
Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Snap-on
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Amazon.com, Inc.
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Amazon.com, Inc.
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions to Hold
Torray LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Torray LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Sigma Planning Corp Invests $221,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF
Sigma Planning Corp Invests $221,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report