Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $153.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day moving average is $135.09. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.