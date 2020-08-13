Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Hold

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.43.

Shares of BFAM opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $853,556.02. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $404,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,490.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $177,697,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,006,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,667,000 after purchasing an additional 756,221 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $50,618,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,384,000 after purchasing an additional 452,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $38,542,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

