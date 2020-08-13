Torray LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Torray LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMZN stock opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,014.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,391.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
