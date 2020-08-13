Torray LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Torray LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,014.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,391.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

