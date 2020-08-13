Sigma Planning Corp Invests $221,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of PHO opened at $40.80 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

