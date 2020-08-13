Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,014.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2,391.53. The company has a market cap of $1,583.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Snap-on
Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Snap-on
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Amazon.com, Inc.
Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Amazon.com, Inc.
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions to Hold
Torray LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Torray LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Sigma Planning Corp Invests $221,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF
Sigma Planning Corp Invests $221,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report