Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 6.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,014.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2,391.53. The company has a market cap of $1,583.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

