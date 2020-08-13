Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,014.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,391.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.