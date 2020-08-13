Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Rowe boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,583.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,014.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2,391.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

