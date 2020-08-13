Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,014.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,391.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

