Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,717,000 after purchasing an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 96,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,764,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 724,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $159,163.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,511.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

AIT stock opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $70.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.