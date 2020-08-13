Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,339 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

