4,238 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Aug 13th, 2020

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,243,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,495,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,441 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,806. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WSM opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $94.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.05.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

