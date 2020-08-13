ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,020 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 177.8% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $298,133.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,228.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.83, for a total value of $499,154.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,960.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,093 shares of company stock worth $5,694,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $252.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.56.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

