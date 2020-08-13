ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,276 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 4,352.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.32.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $234.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.14 and a 200 day moving average of $253.52. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

