Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $135.00

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGT. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura decreased their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

Shares of Target stock opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. Target has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $135.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 211.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

