Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

STAG stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 24.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 144.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,450,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 856,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

